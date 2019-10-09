Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to “Hold”

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

PLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plantronics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 523.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

