Zacks Investment Research Upgrades electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Buy

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECOR. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

ECOR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,115. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

