Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. 39,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $2,246,844.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,136.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

