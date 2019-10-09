Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PDM stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 225,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,464,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 981,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

