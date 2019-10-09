Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 96,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 276,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 332,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

