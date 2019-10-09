Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Target reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,363 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

