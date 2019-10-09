Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 246,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,739. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

