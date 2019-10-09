Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. Farmer Bros posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Randy E. Clark purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,928 shares in the company, valued at $309,404.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $37,975.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $259,561. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmer Bros by 415.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

