Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

RBC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

