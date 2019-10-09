Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $79.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.06 million and the highest is $80.82 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $315.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.97 million to $317.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.96 million to $345.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $79.60.

NHI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.