Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.28 Million

Brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $440.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.62 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $372.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pure Storage by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pure Storage by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,837. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.75. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

