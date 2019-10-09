Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Kadant posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,810. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

