Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.01.

AN stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 516,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,936. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.