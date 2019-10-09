Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486 in the last ninety days. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $84,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,235. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $573.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

