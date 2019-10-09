Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.70 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.74 billion to $40.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.40 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE ORCL remained flat at $$54.53 on Wednesday. 12,888,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,925,228. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

