Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $82.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 215,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $12,402,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 119,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 368,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

