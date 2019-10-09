Zacks: Analysts Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 6,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148. inTest has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

inTest Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

