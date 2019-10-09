Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

BOKF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after purchasing an additional 486,904 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

