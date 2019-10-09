Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,044. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $976.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

