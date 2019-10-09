Yirendai’s (YRD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $6.92 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Shares of YRD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 35,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 5.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

