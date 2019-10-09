Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $103,080.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,148,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.