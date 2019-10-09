XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 294.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $86,715,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 108.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $109.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

