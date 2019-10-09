Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,494 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,386 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 181.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 339,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $2,804,633. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

