WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.00

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.00 and last traded at C$80.00, with a volume of 104949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.43.

WSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.31.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.83.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that WSP Global Inc will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.