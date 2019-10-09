WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,894. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

