WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.19

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.19 and traded as low as $49.54. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 17,972 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 175.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 977,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after acquiring an additional 622,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 110.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 360,614 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 305,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.