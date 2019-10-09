Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

