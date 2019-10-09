Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 256,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,398. The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

