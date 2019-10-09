WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $14.50 target price on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

