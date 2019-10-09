WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Financial Contrast

WHITE ENERGY CO/S (OTCMKTS:WECFY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

WHITE ENERGY CO/S has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WHITE ENERGY CO/S and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WHITE ENERGY CO/S N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 9.61% 7.76% 2.99%

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WHITE ENERGY CO/S does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WHITE ENERGY CO/S and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WHITE ENERGY CO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WHITE ENERGY CO/S and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WHITE ENERGY CO/S $630,000.00 86.66 -$8.53 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $41.21 billion 1.62 $3.56 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than WHITE ENERGY CO/S.

Summary

Iberdrola beats WHITE ENERGY CO/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WHITE ENERGY CO/S

White Energy Company Limited engages in coal technology and exploration businesses in Australia, Indonesia, China, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company holds license for the Binderless Coal Briquetting technology, which processes poor quality coal into a higher quality product. It also explores iron oxide-copper-gold-uranium styles of mineralization in tenements near Cooper Pedy, South Australia. White Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

