Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.08

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and traded as high as $39.25. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1,303,682 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$37.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Rob Scott 42,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

