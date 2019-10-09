Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 241.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after buying an additional 3,702,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 154.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after buying an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,186,000 after buying an additional 760,817 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 47,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.