Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,703,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 889,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.