Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,460 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of InnerWorkings worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 403,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.