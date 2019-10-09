Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,103 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Flotek Industries worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTK. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 291.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $42,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTK opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.14.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

