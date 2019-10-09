Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,896. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

