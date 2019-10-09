WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

