Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 13,647,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

