Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

