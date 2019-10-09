Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

