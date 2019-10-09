Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

