Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 56.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.0% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. 942,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

