Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,924. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

