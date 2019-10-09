WABnetwork Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $146,289.00 and approximately $15,045.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00203285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01019986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089724 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,974,855,937 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

