Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 223,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 516,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 291.85% and a negative return on equity of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

