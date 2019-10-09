Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $986.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 781,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 348,041 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

