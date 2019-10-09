Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

