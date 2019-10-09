Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 719,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

