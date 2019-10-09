Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $93,013.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,711 shares of company stock valued at $763,089 in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.