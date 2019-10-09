Vice Industry Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $907.00 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar. Vice Industry Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vice Industry Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00207479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01059571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vice Industry Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vice Industry Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.